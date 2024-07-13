Pakistan secures new $7 billion loan program from IMF

Read More: Pakistan Hikes Taxes in Budget as It Prepares for New IMF Loan

The nation has moved from one loan program to another amid chronic economic crisis, completing its last IMF program of about $3 billion in April. While the country’s inflation has cooled from 28% in January, it was still running at Asia’s hottest rate of more than 12% last month.

Pakistan will aim to raise tax revenues by 1.5% of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, and by 3% of GDP over the course of the new program, the IMF said. That includes bringing some retail, export and agriculture incomes “properly into the tax system,” it said.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the loan package is necessary to attract more foreign investments. Sharif is seeking funds from Gulf states including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and is pushing to launch the second phase of China’s multi-billion economic corridor in Pakistan.

As part of the new deal, however, Pakistan has also agreed to phase out incentives for so-called special economic zones and other guaranteed benefits that have helped lure foreign direct investment.

About half of the country’s debt repayments this year are for loans from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, countries that are expected to extend the loan terms for another year, according to central bank Governor Jameel Ahmad.

Aurangzeb said earlier this month that the basic framework for the loan agreement had been hammered out during a 10-day visit by IMF staff to Pakistan in May.

Pakistan has also agreed to reform its energy sector by implementing regular price adjustments and privatizing state-owned entities. The government is also seeking initial bids for New York’s Roosevelt Hotel and is in the final stages of selling its national airline.