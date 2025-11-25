<p>Peshawar: Pakistan security forces killed 22 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Tuesday.</p><p>Security forces conducted the operation on Monday, based on the intelligence report on the presence of terrorists in Bannu district bordering north Waziristan, a statement issued by the army's Inter-Services Public Relations said. </p><p>“During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 22 khawarij were killed,” it said.</p><p>Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the TTP.</p><p>It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.</p><p>The ISPR also said that the counter-terrorism campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue at "full pace" to “wipe out” the menace of terrorism from the country.</p><p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for the successful operation, saying that they were achieving “major successes” against terrorism.</p>.Three security personnel killed in suicide attack at paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan’s Peshawar .<p>“The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in the war against terrorism,” Sharif said. “We are determined to completely eradicate all kinds of terrorism from the country.”</p><p>Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KPK and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.</p><p>The latest in the string of terror incidents is a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary’s (FC) headquarters in Peshawar on Monday morning, in which three FC men were killed and 12 injured.</p><p>Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said on Tuesday that authorities have identified the location where the terrorists spent the night before the suicide attack.</p>