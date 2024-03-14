Pakistan urges India to comply with stipulated timeline of flight testing of ballistic missiles

However, she said India did not follow the three-day timeline stipulated in Article 2 of the Agreement on Pre-notification of the 'Fight Testing of Ballistic Missiles'.

“The agreement on pre-notification we believe must be complied with in letter and spirit,” she said.

On Monday, India successfully carried out the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile capable of deploying multiple warheads under its 'Mission Divyastra', joining a select group of nations having such a capability.

The missile with 'multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV)' tested from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha accomplished the designed parameters, according to the Defence Ministry in New Delhi.

Agni-V missile has a range of up to 5,000 km and it can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

India has already carried out several tests of Agni 5 but it was for the first time that the flight test was carried out with MIRV.