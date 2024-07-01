Pakistani court sentences Christian man to death for blasphemy

Lahore: A Pakistani court has sentenced a Christian man to death for posting a "blasphemous post" on social media which triggered a mob attack, causing the burning of dozens of Churches and houses of members belonging to the minority community in Punjab province last year, officials said on Monday.

In August 2023, at least 24 churches and over 80 houses belonging to Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 km from the provincial capital Lahore, were burnt down by a mob enraged over reports that two Christians had desecrated the Quran.

Following the incident, police detained over 200 Muslims but, interestingly, none of them have been convicted so far. Rather, 188 of them have been set free by the court either on want of evidence against them or on bail.