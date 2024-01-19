Pakistan's civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff

Islamabad: Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders will carry out a security review on Friday on the standoff with Iran, the information minister said, after the neighbours carried out drone and missile strikes on militant bases in each other's territory.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee, with all the military services chiefs in attendance, the minister, Murtaza Solangi, told Reuters over telephone.

It aims at a "broad national security review in the aftermath of the Iran-Pakistan incidents", Solangi said. Earlier, Kakar cut short a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos and flew home on Thursday.

The tit-for-tat strikes by the two countries are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7.

However, both sides have already signalled a desire to cool tensions, the highest in years, although they have had a history of rocky relations.