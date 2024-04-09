Pakistan's ex-PM Gillani becomes Senate chairman; PML-N's Nasir gets deputy role

The Senate met amidst protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who were demanding that the session, during which the chairperson and deputy chairperson would be elected, should be postponed until the election of senators from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province where polling was scheduled to be held on April 2 but postponed due to the controversy over the oath of members elected on reserved seats.