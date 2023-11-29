Pakistan's jailed Imran Khan names temporary successor for party election

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party said on Wednesday that he had named one of his lawyers as his temporary stand-in to contest the position of party head.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party released a video showing barrister Gohar Khan announcing his nomination.

"I will fill in for Imran Khan," the nominee said, adding that Khan was and will always remain party chief.

The party needs a new chairman to hold elections scheduled for Saturday to elect a new party chairman and other office bearers as former national cricketing hero Khan, being a convict, is barred from taking part.