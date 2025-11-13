Menu
Homeworld

Pakistan's National Assembly amends army law, Asim Munir set to become first Chief of Defence Forces

Only the parliament would have the power to reverse the titles of the armed forces' chiefs and impeach them.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 16:38 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 16:38 IST
World newsPakistan

