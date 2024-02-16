Pakistan's right-wing JUI-F leader accuses top military leaders of toppling Imran Khan's government

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) claimed during a Samaa TV talk show on Thursday night that the 'former army chief gen (rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government'.

Recalling the no-confidence motion against the PTI founder, Rehman said, "The PPP was moving the no-confidence motion against the PTI. Gen Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were in touch with us at the time of no-confidence motion."

"Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed asked all parties to do this (bringing a vote of no-confidence motion),” he claimed.