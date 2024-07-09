Parkinson's expert's visit to White House 8 times in 8 months sparks rumours on Biden's health issues

Without discussing Cannard specifically, Bates said that the president "has been seen by a neurologist once a year" as part of his overall annual physical checkup and "that examination has found no sign of Parkinson's and he is not being treated for it." He declined to provide dates of any meetings between Biden and any of his specialists but said "there have been no neurologist visits besides the one for his physical per year, three in total" during his 3 1/2 years in office.