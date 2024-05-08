Parties vying for power in South Africa's 2024 election

South Africa's election on May 29 could bring momentous change, with polls suggesting the ruling African National Congress is likely to lose its majority after 30 years in power.

The following are key facts about the ANC and rival parties, including smaller ones that could play a pivotal role in forming a coalition government, should the opportunity arise.

African National Congress

The ANC enjoys rock-solid loyalty from many Black South Africans, especially older voters, due to its heroic past as a liberation movement that helped end apartheid and usher in multi-racial democracy under the leadership of Nelson Mandela.

It has won a majority in national elections held every five years since 1994, but its support has dwindled in recent years due to persistent poverty and inequality, high unemployment, corruption scandals, erratic power supply and high crime rates.

If the polls are correct, the ANC is on course to lose its majority for the first time since it came to power, but it should still be the largest party by a wide margin, raising the possibility of coalition talks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa could face an internal leadership challenge if the party is perceived to have performed poorly.

The ANC has outperformed poll numbers in previous elections and some analysts say it could win again, pointing to its formidable campaigning machine and the advantages of incumbency.