<p>Washington: Ukraine would receive security guarantees similar to those provided in Article 5 of the NATO treaty under a peace deal discussed in Berlin, a US official told reporters on Monday.</p><p>Officials, speaking to reporters on a conference call after two days of US peace talks with Ukraine, said those guarantees would not be on the table forever.</p>.India's exports to US up 22.6% to USD 7 billion in November.<p>One official said Russia was open to Ukraine joining the European Union and that President Donald Trump wanted to prevent Russia from moving further west.</p>