Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of blocking South China Sea supply mission, ramming its ship

Manila: The Philippines on Sunday accused Chinese vessels of blocking a ship transporting provisions to Filipino fishermen in the South China Sea, saying they had made "aggressive and dangerous" manoeuvres including ramming the ship and using water cannons.

The Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries vessel "was targeted by the People's Liberation Army Navy ship and multiple China Coast Guard ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission," Manila's South China Sea task force said in a statement.

China's Coast Guard said it had taken "control measures" against the Philippine vessel that "illegally" entered into the waters near the Sabina shoal and had repeatedly approached its ships in a dangerous manner.