Philippines Air Force joins multi-nation war games in Australia

The Northern Territory provides a "huge amount of airspace" to boost capabilities from dog fighting to using radar and missile systems to engage adversaries beyond visual range, he added.

The Philippines fighter jets would work with other air forces "to solve some complex problems against a simulated adversary and ground threats", he said. The US F-22 stealth fighter and Australia's F-35A and F-18 are among the combat aircraft taking part.

"Bringing that package together will provide an impressive outcome that is stronger than its parts," Robinson said.

China and the Philippines are locked in a confrontation in the disputed South China Sea and their encounters have grown more tense as Beijing presses its claims to shoals in waters that Manila says are well within its exclusive economic zone.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Euan Graham said although the Philippines has a mutual defence treaty with the United States, it would look to its own air force and navy as the first line of defence.

"Within the context of the South China Sea and the Philippines feeling an external sense of threat very strongly now from China, Manila has been trying to improve its own defence capability," Graham said.

"The big change is they lost a lot of their capability and now they are regaining it," he added.

The Philippines is seeking to modernise its military's outdated hardware that includes warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War.

Philippine Armed Forces Chief Romeo Brawner said last week the Philippines wants to buy longer-range, multi-role fighters although it has not made a decision on which aircraft it will buy for its modernization program.