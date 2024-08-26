Philippines says China's South China Sea moves aggressive, illegal

Manila: The Philippine government slammed China on Monday for "repeated aggressive, unprofessional and illegal" actions in the South China Sea after a string of clashes and incidents on air and at sea over the past week.

The Philippines' national maritime council said Chinese aircraft made unsafe manoeuvres against a civilian aircraft conducting patrols over the Scarborough shoal and Subi reef.

On Sunday, Chinese vessels also "blocked, rammed and fired water cannons" against a government fisheries vessel while doing a resupply mission to Filipino fishermen in Sabina shoal, it said.

These actions are "alarming", the maritime council said in a statement.

"Calls into question China's supposed commitment to de-escalate the situation in the area and create a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation," the council said.

The Philippines added it will continue to pursue diplomacy in managing the maritime issues, and urged China "to return to the path of constructive dialogue" on South China Sea matters.

Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro separately said on Monday that China's actions were "patently illegal" following the clash near Sabina shoal.