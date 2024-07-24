Philippines says has 'arrangement' with Beijing on South China Sea, but no ship inspections

Manila: The Philippines has reached an agreement with Beijing on its resupply missions to soldiers aboard a grounded naval vessel in the South China Sea, but will not submit to inspections from China, a top security official said on Wednesday.

The Philippines and China, which have sparred repeatedly at sea this past year, have reached a "provisional arrangement" on resupply missions to the ship at the Second Thomas Shoal, as both sides agreed to ease tensions and manage differences.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said, however, the arrangement does not include agreeing to Chinese vessels conducting "on-site" inspections.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has long been irked by the Philippine missions to its small contingent of troops aboard the rusty ship Sierra Madre, which was intentionally run aground in 1999 to try to reinforce Manila's territorial claim to the remote shoal.

"There's no such kind of on-site inspection. What the two sides agreed are really a common understanding," Ano told a forum.