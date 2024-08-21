Philippines says recent mpox case is mild Clade 2 variant

Manila: The Philippines' health minister said on Wednesday a recently detected mpox case in the Southeast Asian nation is of the mild Clade 2 variant and not the newer variant that has spread rapidly in Africa.

"The mpox we found was the original variety and probably it could have been circulating in our community," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told ANC news channel.

The Southeast Asian nation on Monday announced its first mpox case this year. The Philippines has now had 10 laboratory-confirmed case since July 2022.