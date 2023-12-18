Pictures of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook from military camp shared, fans cheer up

Jimin and Jungkook from the globally renowned K-Pop band BTS, recently got enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service. Both Jimin and Jungkook started their service on December 12.
Being the last ones from the group to enlist for the military, their first pictures from the training camp are making rounds on the internet, and fans cannot keep calm as they are very happy to see them.
BTS fans, who are also called by their fandom name 'Army', are all excited after seeing the pictures of Jungkook and Jimin.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to complete the mandatory military service of about 2 years. The group consists of seven members, Kim Seok-Jin, J-hope, Kim Taehyung, Suga and Kim-Namjoon, Jimin and Jungkook. have already been enlisted in the military.
Before Jimin and Jungkook, the latest entries to the military were Taehyung and Namjoon, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day.
BTS fan accounts have shared the pictures on X, where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen attending the lecture along with other soldiers.
The posts received a flurry of comments from fans. One said, "Finally we got the first pic. He (Jungkook) looks fine. Everyone is busy writing, but he is busy listening. He just memorises."
"Finally got a glimpse of them," wrote a second.
"Hope all the boys are dealing well with the changes. Hope they are getting all the support they need. The idea of where Jungkook and Jimin may go after training scares me. They are not on holiday, as some seem to think. They are not the idols," commented a third.
The fans have been supporting them since the news of them going for the service broke out.
The group will be reuniting in 2025, after all the seven members finish their military service.