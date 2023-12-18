Pictures of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook from military camp shared, fans cheer up

BTS fans, who are also called by their fandom name 'Army', are all excited after seeing the pictures of Jungkook and Jimin.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to complete the mandatory military service of about 2 years. The group consists of seven members, Kim Seok-Jin, J-hope, Kim Taehyung, Suga and Kim-Namjoon, Jimin and Jungkook. have already been enlisted in the military.

Before Jimin and Jungkook, the latest entries to the military were Taehyung and Namjoon, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day.

BTS fan accounts have shared the pictures on X, where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen attending the lecture along with other soldiers.