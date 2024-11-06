Pilots missing as military jet crashes in Vietnam, state media reports

<p>Two pilots were missing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vietnam">Vietnam</a> after a Russian-made Yak-130 light combat training aircraft crashed on Wednesday (November 6) in the central province of Binh Dinh, state-affiliated newspapers reported.</p><p>The incident was initially reported by the websites of VnExpress and state-run Tuoi Tre, citing representatives of the military, but the articles were later taken down from their sites.</p><p>Vietnam's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment.</p>.Vietnam parliament elects army general Luong Cuong as state president.<p>Last year, a pilot was killed during training while trying to land a Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport.</p>