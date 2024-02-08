PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif rules out possibility of coalition as Pakistan votes

Lahore: Former prime minister PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif urged voters to give him the "crucial" majority in Parliament and ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition government.

The three-time prime minister, eyeing a record fourth term in the 2024 polls as his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party, was speaking after casting his vote in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

The 74-year-old Sharif, who is contesting from the Lahore (NA-130) seat, was accompanied by his daughter and party's chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party leader Awn Chaudhry.

Quoting Sharif, Geo News said that the PML-N leader urged the masses to come out and vote as the country “needs a one-party majority to bring stability.”

“We rendered sacrifices to witness the day where we are today. We have to end this culture of abuse and indecency,” he said and hoped that the poll would bring prosperity to the country which is facing grave economic and security challenges.