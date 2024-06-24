Police escort for Hungary PM Viktor Orban involved in crash, officer dies

Stuttgart: A 61-year-old police officer died on Monday and another was seriously injured after a traffic collision while escorting Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban following his trip to watch his country in their Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

The incident occurred on Monday morning after Orban had watched his side score a late winner in their Group A clash on Sunday night.

The Stuttgart traffic police motorcycle squad was escorting Orban to the airport when a 69-year-old BMW driver who was unaware that an intersection was closed for the escort tried to turn but collided with the male officer on his bike.