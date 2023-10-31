Police were told Maine gunman had threatened to carry out shooting spree

The warnings about Card were far more explicit than Maine officials had publicly acknowledged in the days since the shooting on Oct 25. They came from Card’s family members — who believed he was hearing voices — and his Army Reserve unit in Saco, Maine, and were investigated by the Sheriff’s Office in Sagadahoc County, where Card lived.

Card’s family told a sheriff’s deputy in May that Card had become angry and paranoid starting early this year. In particular, he had begun to claim — wrongly, the family said — that people were accusing him of being a pedophile.

When the deputy, Chad Carleton, reached out to Card’s base in Saco, he learned that people there already had “considerable concern” for Card’s mental health, according to a report that the deputy wrote.