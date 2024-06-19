Pope Francis offers prayers for 'noble, courageous' Chinese people

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for prayers for the Chinese people, in unscripted remarks coming amid the Vatican's desire to upgrade its relations with Beijing.

Relations with communist China have historically been fraught, but Francis has made it a priority to normalise them, building on a landmark 2018 pact on appointing bishops.

"This also makes me think about the beloved Chinese people: let us always pray for this noble and very courageous people who have such a beautiful culture," the pope said.

Francis spoke during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square, adding to pre-written remarks as he greeted an association that honours a late Vatican envoy to Beijing.