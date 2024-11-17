Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pope Francis suggests international study into possible genocide in Gaza

Israel has denied all accusations of genocide. The Israeli foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pope's remarks.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 14:35 IST
World newsPope FrancisGazagenocide

Follow us on :

Follow Us