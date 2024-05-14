Post-study visa route dominated by Indians should stay, finds UK review

Bell’s review goes on to highlight the “complex interaction” between immigration policy and higher education policy as it tables a series of recommendations for the government including a mandatory registration system for international recruitment agents whose “poor practices” may be mis-selling UK higher education and better data collection as well as making it a requirement for universities to confirm the course outcome for the international students they enroll.

UK-based Indian student groups, who gave evidence to the MAC review, had feared an unfair crackdown on this post-study offer that is seen as crucial to the students from India choosing universities in the UK over other destinations.

“We spent a fair bit of time explaining the distinction between ‘work’ and ‘work experience’ – 70 per cent of Indian students have told us that the number one driver of what makes them choose between ultimately Australia or Canada or UK or America is the ability to gain that work experience for a couple of years,” said Sanam Arora, Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK.

“We are very pleased also that our concerns around mis-selling of education by unscrupulous agents has been considered and corrective recommendations have been made,” she said.

The Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK welcomed the report’s emphasis on “data over rhetoric” and the light it has shed on the “current sad state of international recruitment practices”.

“The document clearly illustrates how international fees help UK universities stay afloat as well as how the Graduate visa makes studying in the UK more attractive,” said INSA UK President Amit Tiwari.

The government usually takes MAC’s conclusions on board when deciding on migration policy, but diaspora groups fear the UK’s post-study offer may yet face some restrictions.

“The Graduate Route is crucial for international students, offering them the chance to apply their skills in the UK job market. The uncertainty caused by the review has been chaotic. We urge the government to accept the MAC’s findings and ensure the Graduate Route remains a stable and permanent fixture in the UK’s immigration system," added Vignesh Karthik, Head of Thought Leadership at NISAU UK.