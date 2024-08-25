Home
world

President Zelenskyy says Donald Trump has signalled support for Ukraine

The Ukrainian president told Indian reporters in an interview posted on his social media channel on Sunday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 14:05 IST

Comments

Kyiv: Former US President Donald Trump has signalled his support for Ukraine in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he wants to stop the war with Russia, the Ukrainian president told Indian reporters in an interview posted on his social media channel on Sunday.

Republican presidential candidate Trump is locked in a tight-run race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 US election and has threatened US withdrawal from NATO and said he would not defend allies that did not increase their defence budgets.

