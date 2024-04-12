JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Prez Biden cancels $7.4 bn in student debt for 277,000 borrowers

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 11:34 IST

Follow Us

The Biden administration will cancel $7.4 billion in student debt for 277,000 borrowers, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans, addressing a key issue for young voters whose support he needs as he seeks re-election in November.

Biden, a Democrat, last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 April 2024, 11:34 IST)
World newsUnited States of America​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT