Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police outside British parliament, demand ceasefire

London: Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked roads outside the British parliament in London on Saturday, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and clashing with police who prevented them from marching across Westminster Bridge.

London, like other Western cities, has seen regular and sometimes large demonstrations calling for Israel to halt the bombardment of Gaza triggered by a surprise Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,200 people. Palestinian health officials say 22,722 people have so far been killed in Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

Videos posted on social media showed police blocking protesters' access to the bridge and a Reuters reporter said there had been several small scuffles. Unable to fully access the bridge, where they had planned to unfurl banners, protesters instead occupied the surrounding roads.