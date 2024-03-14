Proposed US TikTok ban 'not fair', China's foreign ministry says

Beijing: There is "no fairness to speak of" in citing national security to reduce the competitive advantage of other countries, a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, criticising a US bill to force a TikTok divestiture or ban.

The measure is the latest in a series of moves in Washington to respond to US national security concerns about China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at US ports.

Wednesday's bill, overwhelmingly passed by the US House of Representatives, would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app, or face a ban.

"The US House of Representatives passing this bill lets the United States stand on the opposite side of the principles of fair competition and international trade rules," said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

"If so-called national security reasons can be used to wilfully suppress other countries' superior companies, there would be no fairness to speak of."