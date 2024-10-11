'Pure fantasy': Cameroon bans any talk about 91-year-old President Biya's health

<p>Yaounde: Cameroon has outlawed any discussion about the health of 91-year-old President Paul Biya, a letter shared by the interior ministry said, after Biya's prolonged absence fuelled widespread speculation he was unwell.</p><p>Earlier this week, the authorities put out statements saying the president was on a private visit to Geneva and in good health, dismissing reports he had fallen ill as "pure fantasy".</p><p>In the letter to regional governors dated October 9, Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji said discussing the president's health was a matter of national security.</p> .<p>From now on, "any debate in the media about the president's condition is therefore strictly prohibited. Offenders will face the full force of the law", Nji said.</p><p>He ordered the governors to set up units to monitor broadcasts on private media channels, as well as social networks.</p><p>Cocoa and oil-producing Cameroon, which has had just two presidents since independence from France and Britain in the early 1960s, is likely to face a messy succession crisis if Biya became too ill to remain in office or died.</p><p>Cameroon’s media regulator, the National Communication Council, could not immediately be reached for comment.</p><p>The move faced criticism as an act of state censorship.</p> .<p>"The president is elected by Cameroonians and it's just normal that they worry about his whereabouts," said Hycenth Chia, a Yaounde-based journalist and talk show host on privately owned television Canal2 International.</p><p>"We see liberal discussions on the health of Joe Biden and other world leaders, but here it is a taboo," he told Reuters.</p><p>Press freedom advocacy group Committee to Protect Journalists said it was gravely concerned.</p><p>"Trying to hide behind national security on such a major issue of national importance is outrageous," said Angela Quintal, head of the CPJ's Africa Program.</p><p>Biya has not been seen in public since attending a China-Africa forum in Beijing in early September. His failure to appear as scheduled at a summit in France last weekend further stoked public discussion about his health. </p>