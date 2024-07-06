Home
Putin congratulates Iran's new President Pezeshkian, calls for bilateral cooperation

Pezeshkian has pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver freedoms its people have yearned for.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 09:40 IST

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the new president of Iran, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"I hope that your activities as president will contribute to further building up constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of simplifying regional security and stability," the statement said.

Published 06 July 2024, 09:40 IST
World newsRussiaIranVladimir Putin

