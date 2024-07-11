Putin describes BRICS as one of the key elements of emerging multipolar world order

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday described BRICS as one of the key elements of the emerging multipolar world order, which considers the interests of all states.

Speaking at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said the main goal of Russia's current presidency in the association is the establishment of the most favourable conditions for all member states’ gradual development.

"BRICS is one of the key elements of the emerging multipolar world order, which increasingly reflects the interests and aspirations of the global South, the global East, and our supporters around the world," he was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.