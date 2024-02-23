Putin on Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark: Shows why he is preferable as US president

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's "crazy SOB" remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future US president to Donald Trump.

"We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right," Putin told state television, with a slight smile.

"It's not like he can say to me, 'Volodya, thank you, well done, you've helped me a lot,'" Putin said. "You asked me which is better for us. I said it then that, and I still think I can repeat it: Biden."

The Kremlin earlier said that Biden had debased the United States by calling Putin a "crazy SOB" at a San Francisco fundraiser on Wednesday.

The Russian president said earlier this month that he preferred Biden to Trump as America's president because Biden was "more experienced" and "predictable."