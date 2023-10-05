Home
world

Putin: Politicisation of G20 will lead to its death

He praised India, host of the most recent G20 summit, for brokering a final communique that did not condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 16:55 IST

Follow Us

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the politicisation of the Group of 20 major economies was a surefire way to ensure its destruction.

"The G20 was created ... as a platform for discussing economic, not political, issues," Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. "The politicisation of the G20 is just the right way to its self-liquidation."

He praised India, host of the most recent G20 summit, for brokering a final communique that did not condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Putin said Russia was ready for dialogue with Japan on lifting sanctions, but that Tokyo would have to take the initiative for that to happen.

(Published 05 October 2023, 16:55 IST)
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinG20

