Homeworld

Putin praises Trump but warns supplies of US long-range missile to Ukraine will badly hurt ties

Putin hailed US President Donald Trump's efforts to help negotiate peace in Ukraine and described their August summit in Alaska as productive.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 04:32 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 04:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiaVladimir PutinDonald Trump

