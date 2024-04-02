JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin vows to find out who ordered deadly Moscow concert shooting

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia will find out who was behind last month's attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 17:28 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia will find out who was behind last month's attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.

"We will definitely get to those who ultimately ordered it," Putin told a meeting of Interior Ministry officials. "We paid a very high price, and the entire analysis of the situation must be extremely objective and professional."

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and U.S. officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K). Russia says it has evidence the attackers had links to Ukraine, which Kyiv has denied and the United States has rejected as nonsense.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 17:28 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaVladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine ConflictISIS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT