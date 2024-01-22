Ram devotees all over globe celebrate consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya

Pictures of the Ram Mandir were also displayed on the NASDAQ screen.

At an event organised by the Hindus of Greater Houston, members from various countries where Lord Rama is part of the culture were facilitated.

In Los Angeles, 1,000 people attended a car rally to celebrate the occasion. About 250 cars participated in the rally.

Immediately after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, World Hindu Council of America (VHPA) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Canada announced a Ram Mandir Yatra to visit over 1,000 temples in the two countries.

The epic journey is scheduled to commence on March 25 from the Om Hindu Center in Billerica, Massachusetts, featuring a specially adorned van carrying statues of Shree Ram, Sita, Lakshaman, and Hanuman, according to a statement issued by VHP America.

“The primary goal of this monumental endeavour is to personally deliver Prasad and Akshat (rice) obtained by VHPA delegates who actively participated in the Shree Ram Lalla Murti Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya Dham on January 22, 2024,” it said. “Additionally, the initiative aims to present written recognition of participation in the Shree Ram Lalla Murti Prana Pratishtha,” it added.

This ambitious task is set to be accomplished in 45 days, encompassing the entire expanse of the USA and Canada.

Thousands of people in Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation with a large number of Indian-origin population, attended a grand event on the eve of the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya.

More than 5,000 people attended the celebration on Sunday which was marked by cultural events and the singing of popular Ram songs.

“Indeed, an honour to participate in the grand celebrations by the Indian Diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago on the eve of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” the Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago posted on X.

The Mauritian government granted a one-off special leave for two hours to public servants of the Hindu faith to attend prayers marking the 'landmark' inauguration.