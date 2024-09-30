Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Raped over 50 times in Osho's ashrams': UK woman recalls ordeal

Between the age of seven and 11, Sargam and her friends were coerced into performing sexual acts on adult men living in the commune, before these acts escalated to rape.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 16:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 16:54 IST
World newsrapesexual assaultosho

Follow us on :

Follow Us