Republican clerk charged in Michigan voting-system breach

Nessel also added three felonies to the charges faced by Scott's attorney Stefanie Lambert, who was already facing multiple charges over allegations she accessed and tampered with voting machines in other incidents across the state.

Neither Scott nor Lambert immediately responded to a request for comment. Lambert has previously denied wrongdoing.

Scott, a Republican, had overseen voting in rural Adams Township until the state revoked her authority over elections in 2021 for resisting state orders to allow testing and maintenance on the voting tabulator in her care, claiming it would erase evidence of potential fraud. Scott withheld a critical component of the tabulator until it was seized by state police, law enforcement records show.

In addition to disregarding orders from the state authorities regarding the tabulator, Nessel accused Scott and Lambert of providing a computer examiner unauthorized access to non-public voter information in violation of state law.

"When elected officials and their proxies use their positions to promote baseless conspiracies, show blatant disregard for voter privacy, and break the law in the process, it undermines the very essence of the democratic process," Nessel said in the statement.

Reuters reported on the potential violation in late 2022, detailing Scott's sharing of a file containing confidential voter data with Benjamin Cotton, an information-technology expert who had worked with voter-fraud conspiracists seeking unauthorized access to election systems in other states.

Scott's actions were part of a national effort by public officials and others seeking evidence of Trump's false stolen-election claims. The allegations against Scott have parallels to the high-profile case of Tina Peters, the clerk in Mesa County, Colorado, who is set to go to trial this year over an alleged scheme to breach secure equipment in her own elections office in 2021 to try to uncover evidence of election fraud.