Republican Party leader McDaniel to step down after pressure from Trump

Washington: Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Monday she was leaving the job, after weeks of public pressure from the party's likely 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The move came after former President Trump, the frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination, indicated he wanted to make changes to the Republican National Committee (RNC) as he prepares for a likely rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in November.

"The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition. I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November," McDaniel said in a statement.