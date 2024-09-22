Residents ransack Guinea chimpanzee centre after animal kills infant

Conakry: People living near a chimpanzee research centre in Guinea attacked the facility on Friday after a woman said one of the animals had killed her infant, the centre's managers said.

An angry crowd ransacked the building, destroying and setting fire to equipment including drones, computers and over 200 documents, the centre's managers said.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd was reacting to the news that the mutilated body of an infant had been found 3 km (1.9 miles) from the Nimba Mountains Nature Reserve, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The child's mother, Seny Zogba, told Reuters she was working in a cassava field when a chimpanzee came up from behind, bit her and pulled her baby into the forest.

Local ecologist Alidjiou Sylla said the dwindling supply of food in the reserve was pushing the animals to leave the protected area more frequently, increasingly the likelihood of attacks.