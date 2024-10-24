Resign by October 28: Trudeau gets deadline from own party MPs amid India tensions

<p>Amidst rising tensions with India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been given a deadline of October 28 to decide his future by MPs from his own party, <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/liberal-caucus-meeting-trudeau-future-1.7359883" rel="nofollow">as per</a> <em>CBC News. </em>However, no consequences have been laid out yet should the Liberal leader not step down.</p>.<p>24 Liberal MPs reportedly also signed an agreement to call on Trudeau to resign.</p><p>Unhappy legislators from Canada's ruling Liberals on Wednesday vented their frustration in a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who they blame for the party's poor poll showing, participants said. </p><p>Trudeau came out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amid-tensions-with-india-trudeau-faces-canada-legislators-frustration-3246406">meeting</a> with a smile, asserting that he will lead the Liberals into the next election, which must be held by the end of October 2025. However, surveys suggest that should he do so, the party will likely lose the polls to the Conservatives.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar slams Canada for its 'double standards'.<p>Backbench Liberal John McKay said the conversation had been candid. Fellow Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said Trudeau still had time to turn things around. "It's very important that when you have so many colleagues expressing frustration ... ... that feedback is listened to," he told reporters, saying Trudeau needed to come back to the legislators with a plan. </p><p>There is no mechanism to oust Trudeau. Unlike Australia, where leaders are elected by legislators, Canadian party chiefs are chosen by members at a special convention.</p><p>The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.</p><p>New Delhi decided to withdraw its High Commisionner from Canada after rejecting Ottawa’s plea to waive their diplomatic immunity and to let the Royal Canadian Mounted Police bring them within the ambit of their probe into the killing of Nijjar and other criminal activities in Canada. </p><p>India also retaliated by expelling six diplomats of Canada.</p><p>(<em>With Reuters and DHNS inputs</em>)</p>