Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Resign by October 28: Trudeau gets deadline from own party MPs amid India tensions

During a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, 24 MPs reportedly signed an agreement to call on Trudeau to resign.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 05:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 05:29 IST
World newspoliticsCanadaJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us