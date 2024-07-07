‘Restless’ Starmer says new cabinet must get on with change

Starmer spoke by phone to leaders including US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incoming Labour government “stood ready to conclude” a free trade deal that was being negotiated between Sunak’s and Modi’s officials without agreement, Starmer’s office said in a statement Saturday.

The newly-appointed cabinet set to work this weekend on implementing Labour’s plans for the first 100 days of its administration.

Starmer said he agreed with Health Secretary Wes Streeting that the National Health Service is “broken.” Streeting announced he would begin pay negotiations with the doctors’ trade union, the British Medical Association, to avert more strikes by junior doctors. Industrial action blighted Sunak’s time in office, with the former premier unable to resolve disputes over pay and conditions and blaming the action for his failure to reduce NHS waiting lists.

Among Starmer’s more eye-catching ministerial appointments so far are Patrick Vallance, who was the government’s chief scientific advisor during the coronavirus pandemic, and Timpson CEO James Timpson, who has advocated for the rehabilitation of prisoners and is minister for prisons, parole and probation.

In a past interview with Channel 4 News, Timpson said Britain was “addicted” to sending people to prison and suggested only a third of prisoners should be there. Starmer — a former director public prosecutions — defended Timpson when asked about those remarks, insisting he had “huge experience” and that the “massive problem” of recidivism would be a priority for his administration.

A crisis in Britain’s prisons looks set to be one of the Labour government’s early political fights, with money desperately needed for a justice system with jails close to overflowing. The right-wing media — as well as the Tories and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party — take a hard line on prison sentences and will criticize any shift of emphasis toward rehabilitation and early release — though Sunak’s government was also releasing prisoners early due to overcrowding.

Still, the new administration will also face pressure from the left of the governing Labour Party, as well as Greens and independents who won more seats than expected at the election, on policies such as the cap limited child benefits to two children. Starmer maintained his position that he would not be able to afford to lift the cap.

He batted away claims that his government’s mandate wasn’t as strong as his parliamentary majority suggests, and reiterated that he would reach out to all areas of the UK. He repeated his campaign line that he is not a “tribal” politician and that any metro mayor or regional leader who wanted to deliver for their area could work with him “regardless of the color of their rosette.”

The premier told reporters he wanted to be called “Keir” or “prime minister” if necessary, and said he would move his family into the Downing Street residence soon. “I am restless for change, and I think and hope that what you’ve already seen demonstrates that,” he said.