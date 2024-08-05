RFK Jr says he dumped a dead bear in New York's Central Park a decade ago

Delaware: Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr said in a video posted online on Sunday that he dumped a dead bear in New York City's Central Park a decade ago and staged it to look like a bike had hit it.

Kennedy suggested in the video, which was posted on social media platform X, that he is trying to get ahead of a not-yet-published story from the New Yorker.

"Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker…" Kennedy posted on his X account with a video of himself at a kitchen table talking to comedian Roseanne Barr.