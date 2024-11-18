Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

RFK Jr. vaccine views 'dangerous', says cousin and US ambassador Caroline Kennedy

RFK Jr., the son and nephew of two titans of Democratic politics, wants to tackle what he calls the "chronic disease epidemic" of conditions including obesity, diabetes and autism.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 05:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy attends the 2024 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations at the State Department in Washington, U.S.

U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy attends the 2024 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations at the State Department in Washington, U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 05:53 IST
United StateshealthUSADonald TrumpUnited States of AmericaWorldTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us