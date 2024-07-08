Rishi Sunak makes apology calls to ex-MPs after UK election debacle

Others lining up for the race include two more former home secretaries Priti Patel and James Cleverly and former business secretary Kemi Badenoch. Further former ministers from the Sunak Cabinet, Victoria Atkins and Tom Tugendhat, are also likely to throw their hat in the ring when the contours of the contest are devised by the party’s 1922 Committee – which will be electing its new chair after the election.