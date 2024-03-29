Romania found drone fragments near border with Ukraine: Report

NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the river Danube and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday.

Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night.

"In the evening of March 28, 2024, fragments that seem to come from an aerial device (drone) were identified on an agricultural land in Insula Mare a Brailei," Romania's defence ministry said in a statement.