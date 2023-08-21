Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy winner for 'This Is Us,' dies at 66

He relapsed again and again, eventually prompting his mother to stop answering his phone calls. In the mid-1980s, he slept on a bench in Paterson’s Eastside Park. An uncle invited Jones to stay with him at his Harlem apartment. In 1986, he succeeded in sobering up. In 1990, he starred in his first play, Don’t Explain by Samuel B. Harps, at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.