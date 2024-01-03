Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes

London: A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when the state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as reporting an "abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition" over the village of Petropavlovka in the southern region of Voronezh.

Governor Alexander Gusev said the nine houses would be rebuilt as soon as possible, and there had also been damage to a small local school, an arts centre and an administrative building.