Homeworld

Russia and China to cooperate in fight against terrorism: Report

Russia and China will continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including through multilateral mechanisms.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 03:46 IST

Russia and China will continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including through multilateral mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Beijing after his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I thank the Chinese side for their condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 of this year, for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism," Russian news agencies cited Lavrov as saying.

"Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions."

(Published 09 April 2024, 03:46 IST)
World newsChinaRussiaTerrorismSergei Lavrov

